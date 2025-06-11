Pan African boasts healthier balance sheet on record gold price
11 June 2025 - 18:24
JSE-listed miner Pan African Resources boasted a significantly healthier balance sheet, boosted by record gold prices, in its latest operational update.
The group paid off $72m (R1.3bn) in debt in the year to end-June, taking its net debt burden to about $155m (R2.75bn), down 32% from the previous year. At prevailing record gold prices, the company expects to pay off all its debt during the 2026 financial year...
