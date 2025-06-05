UAE’s IRH buys controlling stake in tin miner Alphamin
The move will see IRH take over the world's third largest tin mine, located in DRC
05 June 2025 - 09:42
UPDATED 05 June 2025 - 15:30
Abu Dhabi-based mining company International Resource Holding (IRH) has acquired a controlling stake in tin miner Alphamin for C$503.3m (R6.56bn), as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ramps up its investment in Africa’s critical minerals.
IRH, the mining investment arm of Abu Dhabi’s most valuable listed company, International Holdings Company (IHC), has had its eyes on Africa’s vast critical minerals reserves for the past few years, with more of such deals expected in the future. ..
