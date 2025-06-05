Miner IRH buys stake in Alphamin for R6.5bn
The board of directors of Alphamin says it is evaluating the effect of the proposed transaction on the company
05 June 2025 - 09:42
Abu Dhabi-based mining company International Resource Holding (IRH) has acquired a 56% stake in resources group Alphamin for C$503.3m (R6.56bn).
Alphamin said on Thursday that it was advised by its 57% majority shareholder Tremont Master Holdings that it had entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of 718,990,967 Alphamin shares, representing about 56% of its shares, to IRH at C$0.70 per share...
