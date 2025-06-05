Miner dies at Harmony’s Joel mine after fall of ground
Harmony has declared a day of safety at all its SA mines on Thursday
05 June 2025 - 09:02
Harmony has declared a day of safety at all its SA mines on Thursday after a loss-of-life incident at Joel mine in the Free State province.
The gold miner said in a statement late on Wednesday that a fall of ground at its Joel mine had resulted in the death of an employee...
