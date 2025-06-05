Harmony reports 10th death in grim six-month spell for SA mining
Gold mining major declares a day of safety at all its SA mines after yet another tragedy
05 June 2025 - 09:02
UPDATED 05 June 2025 - 18:46
SA’s mining industry has had a grim start to the year.
Deaths in the industry have accelerated in the first six months, with gold mining major Harmony accounting for most fatalities in the labour intensive sector...
