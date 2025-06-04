NEWS ANALYSIS: Bill will overregulate mining, say legal experts
Draft law will dampen dealmaking activity and scare away foreign investment, critics warn
04 June 2025 - 05:00
The proposed Mineral Resources Development Bill of 2025 has raised alarm bells among legal and industry experts, who warn that the regulatory overhaul could hurt investor confidence in the country’s already vulnerable mining sector.
The bill seeks to tighten state control over several aspects of the industry, including the transfer of rights, prospecting, artisanal mining and environmental management in an effort to combat regulatory uncertainty...
