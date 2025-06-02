Newly independent Valterra ready for milestone London listing
The market will be watching how many of the Anglo shareholders who received shares in the spin-off hold on to them
Valterra Platinum makes its debut on the London Stock Exchange on Monday after it was officially set free from Anglo American on Friday evening. The market will be closely watching how many of the Anglo American shareholders who received Valterra shares in the spin-off hold on to these in coming weeks.
Valterra, formerly Anglo American Platinum, celebrated its new name and new JSE “ticker” at the JSE on Wednesday, with CEO Craig Miller blowing the traditional kudu horn to open the Johannesburg bourse, where it will retain its primary listing. Anglo American has spun out the platinum business as part of the radical restructuring it announced last May, soon after Australia’s BHP launched its hostile bid...
