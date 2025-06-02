AngloGold sells Brazilian gold mine stake to Aura Minerals
A month after selling two mines in Ivory Coast, AngloGold continues to capitalise on record gold prices
02 June 2025 - 16:43
AngloGold Ashanti announced on Monday that it had sold its stake in the Brazilian gold mine Mineração Serra Grande (MSG) to Aura Minerals, as the group continues to capitalise on record gold prices by disposing of noncore assets.
The company will receive $76m in cash for the asset, with deferred consideration payments that will be paid quarterly in cash, according to a statement on Monday...
