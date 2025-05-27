Long-awaited mining cadastre to debut in the Western Cape
Release of new application system is on track to be completed in June
27 May 2025 - 16:00
The long-awaited debut of SA’s new online mining licence system is on track to be completed in June, opening the door for more investment in exploration in the country.
Addressing this year’s Junior Indaba in Johannesburg on Tuesday, department of mineral resources deputy director-general Tseliso Maqubela said the new mining cadastral system would be implemented in a phased approach, debuting in the Western Cape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.