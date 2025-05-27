Harmony bolsters copper portfolio with $1bn acquisition
CSA is expected to increase free cash flow generation while growing Harmony’s global copper footprint
27 May 2025 - 10:47
Harmony Gold has taken further steps to increase its copper exposure and expand its global footprint through the $1bn (R18.4bn) acquisition of MAC Copper, the sole owner of Australia’s CSA copper mine.
CSA was one of Australia’s highest-grade copper mines, having produced about 41,000 tonnes last year, and introduced a “high-quality, established underground producing copper asset to the Harmony portfolio”, said Harmony CEO Beyers Nel...
