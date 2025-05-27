BEE rules in mining bill raise red flags
Minerals Council SA says the draft law does not reflect its input
27 May 2025 - 17:05
Top players in the mining industry have raised concerns about the government’s newly gazetted Mineral Resources Development Bill (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-05-20-overhaul-of-mining-law-gazetted-for-comment/), warning that the proposed framework fails to address issues about exploration and regulatory uncertainty.
The bill, released for public comment last week, amends the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act of 2002, SA’s flagship mining legislation. ..
