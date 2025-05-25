Sibanye’s Kloof 7 miners surface safely after 260 trapped underground
No risk of injury after skip door of mine’s sub-shaft rock winder opens at loading point on level 39
25 May 2025 - 13:28
All 260 employees of gold and platinum miner Sibanye-Stillwater that were trapped underground were safely returned to the surface on Friday night.
Sibanye confirmed in a statement that all 260 employees have safely returned to surface after the shaft incident at Kloof 7 on May 22...
