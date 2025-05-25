FSCA finds no evidence of dodgy trade in Mantengu shares
Miner alleged companies such as Sable Exploration & Mining and Liberty Coal were artificially lowering its share price
25 May 2025 - 19:09
SA’s capital markets regulator has found no evidence of price manipulation in the trading of Mantengu Mining shares.
Mantengu is relatively new to the JSE. It began operations in August 2022 after a reverse listing that initially valued the company at more than R800m. It mines mostly chrome ore and platinum group metals. ..
