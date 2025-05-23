Companies / Mining

Sibanye working to rescue nearly 300 trapped miners

There was ‘an incident at Kloof 7 shaft’ at Kloof gold mine at about 10pm last night

23 May 2025 - 10:45
by Felix Njini
Picture: UNSPLASH/DEON HUA
Sibanye Stillwater said on Friday that rescue efforts were under way for 289 mine workers trapped underground at its Kloof gold mine near Johannesburg.

“We can confirm that we had an incident at Kloof 7 shaft and are busy with making it safe and shaft exam procedures, whereafter we will then hoist the employees out to surface,” a spokesperson for Sibanye said.

The spokesperson said all workers were safe and accounted for and the company was in the process of providing them food.

"We expect the situation to be resolved by about midday today," the spokesperson said.

The National Union of Mineworkers earlier said it had received reports of the incident, which it said happened at about 10pm on Thursday.

Reuters

Markets
2 days ago

Pan African’s Barberton mines blame illegal miners for retrenchments

In an effort to cut costs, 244 workers will be retrenched from the gold mines
Companies
2 days ago

PGM price forecast reinforces calls for further supply cuts

Platinum prices are expected to rise only 1% this year after falling 9.5% last year and 8% in 2023
Companies
2 days ago
