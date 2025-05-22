Companies / Mining

WATCH: Shuka Minerals debuts on JSE

Business Day TV spoke to the group’s CEO, Richard Lloyd

22 May 2025 - 15:57
by Business Day TV
Picture: UNSPLASH/DEON HUA
London-listed Shuka Minerals has debuted on the JSE with a secondary listing on the AltX to give it a stronger African presence. Business Day TV discussed the detail of the move with the group’s CEO, Richard Lloyd.

