Tharisa hints at second share buyback after weak first half
Headline earnings per share were down 78% from the previous first half at 2.9c
22 May 2025 - 09:37
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa has announced a second share buyback scheme in an effort to return value to shareholders after a challenging first half.
In an announcement on Thursday, the group provided no further details on the plan, but said it saw “incredible value in this initiative”...
