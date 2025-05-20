PGM price forecast reinforces calls for further supply cuts
Platinum prices are expected to rise only 1% this year after falling 9.5% last year and 8% in 2023
20 May 2025 - 12:32
A new report by Metals Focus estimates that nearly one-sixth of global platinum group metals (PGM) production was loss-making last year, highlighting the persistent pressure on SA miners.
The report forecasts an annual average platinum price of $970/oz this year, up only 1% from last year, reinforcing calls for further supply cuts across the industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.