Rain dilutes Tharisa’s interim earnings
Miner hopes to avoid similar disruptions in the drier winter months
19 May 2025 - 11:04
Chrome and platinum group metal (PGM) miner Tharisa expects a slump in earnings for the six months to end-March as unprecedented weather-related challenges and weaker chrome prices dealt a blow to its interim operating performance.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be between $0.02 and $0.03, a year-on-year decline of 77.2%-84.8%...
