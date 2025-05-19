Companies / Mining

Kodal CEO in Mali amid lithium export permit delay

19 May 2025 - 19:23
by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
Mali’s military-led government is asserting more control over the mining sector. Picture: MARIANA BAZO/REUTERS
Dakar — Kodal Minerals expects to receive an export permit soon for 27,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate stockpiled at its Bougouni project in Mali, it said on Monday, having previously reported export delays because of regulatory hurdles.

The delays have come against a backdrop of declines in global lithium production — potentially by 228,000 tonnes this year — as miners curtail operations in the face of falling prices for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

“Discussions with the government of Mali on finalising the export permit for spodumene concentrate produced at Bougouni are continuing as planned and it is expected the permit will be received in the near future,” Kodal said.

Kodal CEO Bernard Aylward is in the West African country reviewing operations, which the company says continue normally.

Kodal, which launched production in February, has agreed to sell its entire output to China’s Hainan Mining, Aylward said.

“We’re spending money to produce a product that we want to sell ... Our buyer actually wants to buy it, [but] we can’t export,” he said this month.

Mali, better known as a gold producer, is seeking to develop its significant lithium reserves at a time its military-led government is asserting more control over the mining sector in an effort to generate more revenue.

Military authorities have arrested foreign executives of other multinational miners and seized minerals stocks while conducting negotiations with the companies.

Reuters 

Barrick hopes for deal in Mali as shuttered mine costs $15m a month

CEO says he does not know where Mali’s government is keeping about $318m of  its confiscated gold, and criticises jailing of Barrick employees
Lesaka expects earnings to rise about 40% in 2026

It will be the first time the group is net income positive under CEO Lincoln Mali after efforts to revamp the once scandal-ridden entity
AngloGold exits Ivory Coast projects to focus on US portfolio

Aussie deal, valued at up to R3.4bn, involves the sale of the Doropo and Archean-Birimian Contact projects
PODCAST | Peach Payments and PayDunya unpack their business tie-up

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rahul Jain, cofounder of Peach Payments, and Aziz Yérima, co-founder of PayDunya
