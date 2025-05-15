Companies / Mining

WATCH: Afrimat cites lower iron ore prices, rail network for plunging profit

Business Day TV spoke to Andries van Heerden, CEO of Afrimat

15 May 2025 - 19:54
Afrimat. Picture: GIBBS
Afrimat has posted a near 88% plunge in headline earnings per share, citing the underperformance of South Africa's export rail lines, as well as a stronger rand and falling iron ore prices. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with goup CEO Andries van Heerden.

