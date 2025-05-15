South32 CEO sees room for further consolidation of SA’s manganese sector
Exxaro’s acquisition of Northern Cape assets offers scale, though rail network must be improved, Graham Kerr says
South32, the world’s largest manganese producer, has called for further consolidation of the segment in SA and an improvement in Transnet’s rail performance to increase the country’s output of the metal.
Speaking at a mining conference hosted by Bank of America this week, South32 outgoing CEO (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2025-05-12-south32-appoints-anglo-executive-as-new-ceo/) Graham Kerr was upbeat about coal miner Exxaro’s R12bn acquisition (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2025-05-13-exxaro-in-r12bn-deal-to-buy-macozoma-manganese-mining-assets/) of manganese assets in the Northern Cape, announced on Tuesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.