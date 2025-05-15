Afrimat blames SA’s rail network for plunging profit
CEO Andries van Heerden says while results are not as ‘robust as in the past, the entrepreneurial culture ensures sustainability and profitability’
15 May 2025 - 10:44
Mid-tier mining and materials company Afrimat says falling iron ore prices and the underperformance of SA’s export rail lines resulted in annual earnings plunging.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 72.3c for the year to end-February from 567.3c in the previous year, while operating profit fell by nearly 60%...
