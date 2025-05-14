Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Dipula on track to meet annual earnings forecast

Business Day TV speaks to Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Properties

14 May 2025 - 19:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dipula Properties has reported a 4.2% rise in interim distributable earnings per share, and says it is on track to meet its full-year guidance of 4%-6%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Izak Petersen for more details.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Distressed West Pack Franchise secures new buyers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Salt Rock leads property surge on KZN north coast
Companies / Property
3.
Exxaro in R12bn deal to buy Macozoma manganese ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Pick n Pay’s home business ends nationwide ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Curro secures R2.4bn in new loan facilities
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.