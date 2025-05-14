Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dipula Properties has reported a 4.2% rise in interim distributable earnings per share, and says it is on track to meet its full-year guidance of 4%-6%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Izak Petersen for more details.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Dipula on track to meet annual earnings forecast
Business Day TV speaks to Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Properties
