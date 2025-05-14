BHP and Anglo’s paths to copper dominance after failed merger
BHP CEO says there are slim pickings in terms of mergers & acquisitions
14 May 2025 - 17:17
BHP CEO Mike Henry says acquisition opportunities are now slim, a year after the world’s largest mining house launched an audacious bid to buy rival Anglo American — attracted by its impressive copper portfolio.
Nicknamed the “Big Australian”, due to its sheer size and influence in the mining sector, BHP has had two bids for Anglo rejected by the Anglo-UK group...
