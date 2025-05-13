Exxaro in R12bn deal to buy Macozoma manganese mining assets
The landmark deal was reached after about a year of negotiations
13 May 2025 - 09:00
UPDATED 13 May 2025 - 23:20
Exxaro Resources is set to buy a portfolio of manganese assets from an entity led by Saki Macozoma in a landmark deal worth nearly R12bn that would propel the coal miner into the manganese sector on a big scale.
The agreement, announced on Tuesday, will give Exxaro controlling stakes in several major manganese mines in the Northern Cape. The deal involves Ntsimbintle Holdings and OMH Mauritius, a unit of Australia’s OM Holdings...
