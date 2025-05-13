Exxaro acquires assets in Northern Cape’s Kalahari manganese field
Acquisition aligns with group’s strategy to diversify into energy-transitioning metals and renewable energy
13 May 2025 - 09:00
Exxaro Resources will acquire select manganese assets from Ntsimbintle Holdings and OMH Mauritius.
The acquisition, valued at about R11.67bn, includes stakes in several companies operating in the Kalahari manganese field in the Northern Cape...
