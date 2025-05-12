South32 names Anglo exec to succeed Graham Kerr as CEO from 2026
Matthew Daley will join the company as deputy CEO in February 2026, he will succeed Kerr when he steps down later that year
12 May 2025 - 08:24
Diversified miner South32 has announced that Matthew Daley will join the company as deputy CEO and will assume the role of CEO when Graham Kerr steps down next year.
Daley will join South32 in February 2026 from Anglo American, where he is the technical and operations director and a member of the executive leadership team...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.