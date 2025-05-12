South32 appoints Anglo executive as new CEO
South32 brings in Matthew Daley to replace CEO Graham Kerr as Anglo appoints Tom McCulley to fill hole left by Daley
12 May 2025 - 08:24
UPDATED 12 May 2025 - 18:12
Diversified miner South32 has appointed former Anglo American director Matthew Daley as the group’s new CEO, bringing fresh leadership to the company.
The shift marks a pivotal moment in South32’s history, with former CEO Graham Kerr having been at the helm of the board since its separation from mining giant BHP over a decade ago...
