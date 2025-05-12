Companies / Mining

Anglo American appoints Tom McCulley as technical director

Matthew Daley is set to leave Anglo to become deputy CEO of South32, where he will eventually succeed Graham Kerr as CEO

12 May 2025 - 09:13
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Anglo American group CEO Duncan Wanblad. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
Anglo American has appointed Tom McCulley as technical director with immediate effect, the diversified mining group said on Monday.

McCulley’s appointment followed Matthew Daley’s decision to take up a senior executive role outside Anglo American, the group said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday diversified miner South32 announced that Daley would join the company in February 2026 as deputy CEO and would assume the role of CEO when Graham Kerr stepped down next year.

Daley served as Anglo’s technical and operations director since 2023, after joining the group as head of mining in 2017.

“I am delighted that Tom brings his decades-long experience across the extractives industry to take up the role of technical director, leading our global technical disciplines from discovery through to processing, as well as our critical safety, health and environment work,” said Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad.

“Tom’s outstanding technical and leadership capabilities position him well to support our operations in sustaining their much-improved performance and identifying opportunities for further value enhancement.

“We congratulate Matt on his new role and we wish him every success. In his eight years at Anglo American, Matt has brought his considerable energy and passion for mining to his teams and the company as a whole. We thank him for his significant contribution, most recently his leadership in driving operational excellence, and nowhere more so than in the extensive safety improvement work that he has championed.”

McCulley and Daley would work together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition until Daley’s departure from Anglo American later in 2025, the company said.

McCulley would continue as a member of Anglo American’s executive leadership team and would retain his responsibility for Anglo American’s crop nutrients business.

mackenziej@arena.africa

South32 names Anglo exec to succeed Graham Kerr as CEO from 2026

Matthew Daley will join the company as deputy CEO in February 2026, he will succeed Kerr when he steps down later that year
Companies
1 hour ago

Funding for Anglo’s R70bn coal deal on hold

Fire at Moranbah North mine in Australia has created uncertainty, says Peabody Energy
Companies
4 days ago

Sale of Anglo’s steelmaking coal business gets fiery

Peabody may terminate the deal after a fire in March at Moranbah North mine, which it describes as a material adverse change in the mooted deal
Companies
6 days ago

De Beers the elephant in the room as Anglo lets Amplats loose

Sale of the diamond company remains the last cog in the fulfilment of the restructuring
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

