AngloGold Ashanti earnings rocket after Egypt mine acquisition
First-quarter headline earnings soar more than sixfold from year earlier
11 May 2025 - 16:02
Amid record gold prices, AngloGold Ashanti’s recent acquisition of Egypt’s largest gold mine has been a boon for the group.
Sukari, one of the world’s biggest gold mines by output, added 117,000oz to the company’s first quarter production, resulting in a 28% rise in gold production year on year...
