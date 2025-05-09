Sibanye-Stillwater doubles earnings in first quarter and lowers gold guidance
Restructuring at its PGM and gold operations has yielded significant cost savings
09 May 2025 - 10:03
Gold and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Sibanye-Stillwater reported a surge in earnings for the three months to end-March.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 89% from the previous first quarter to R4.1bn, despite gold and PGM output being lower year on year...
