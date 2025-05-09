Miners flock to copper amid dwindling global supply
UN Conference on Trade and Development estimates 80 new mines are needed to meet global demand by 2030
09 May 2025 - 05:00
About $250bn in investments is needed in the next five years to roll out new copper mines to meet demand, according to a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
The report by the UN’s foremost institution dealing with trade and development estimated that 80 new copper mines and $250bn in investment are needed to meet global copper demand by 2023...
