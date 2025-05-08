Funding for Anglo’s R70bn coal deal on hold
Fire at Moranbah North mine in Australia has created uncertainty, says Peabody Energy
08 May 2025 - 05:00
Funding for Anglo American’s $3.8bn (R70bn) deal to sell its steelmaking coal business to US mining house Peabody Energy has been put on hold after a March fire at a key asset in the transaction.
With the next three months critical, the setback throws a spanner in the works in Anglo’s restructuring plans, testing CEO Duncan Wanblad’s ability to salvage one of the most important deals aimed at boosting shareholder returns after fending off two buyout overtures from rival BHP last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.