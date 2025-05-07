STOCKWATCH: Record gold price frees up capital for SA’s major miners
The soaring gold price opens the door for more dealmaking activity and dividend hikes in the local mining sector
07 May 2025 - 05:00
The record gold price has allowed SA’s largest gold mining companies to reduce their debts and free up capital in recent months, opening the door for more dealmaking activity and dividend hikes.
Gold has gained nearly a quarter this year thanks to safe-haven demand, with investors flocking to precious metals as a hedge against US policy uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tension. ..
