Weather dampens DRDGold’s output forecast
Heavy rains blocked access to several certain sites, affecting the average yield, company says
07 May 2025 - 09:28
UPDATED 07 May 2025 - 17:06
DRDGold is likely to miss its annual production guidance for a second consecutive year after heavy rains disrupted its Gauteng gold mining operations in the third quarter.
The group reported a 12% drop in output for the three months to end-March, with sales volumes down by a similar margin, which it attributed to “unprecedented weather conditions”. ..
