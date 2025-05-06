Sale of Anglo’s steelmaking coal business gets fiery
Peabody may terminate the deal after a fire in March at Moranbah North mine, which it describes as a material adverse change in the mooted deal
06 May 2025 - 08:48
Anglo American’s multibillion-rand deal to dispose of its steelmaking coal business to US-based miner Peabody has run into turbulence with the likelihood that the former might resort to legal action should the latter not follow through on the transaction.
The mooted sale of Anglo’s steelmaking coal business to Peabody for nearly $4bn is a key cog in the Anglo-SA group’s asset simplification programme, which it hopes to complete by the end of the year...
