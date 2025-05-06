Gold Fields reports healthy balance sheet on record bullion price
Gold Fields recorded a stronger operational performance in the first quarter
06 May 2025 - 09:57
SA mining company Gold Fields reported a strong operational performance for the first quarter, with gold output up 19% year on year for the three months ended March.
The improvement was attributed to a recovery from weather-related challenges which had affected the group’s Gruyere, St Ives (Western Australia), South Deep (SA) and Cerro Corona (Peru) mines early last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.