Ghana stalls AngloGold and Gold Fields mega-mine deal
The government failed to endorse the group’s proposed joint venture to combine two gold mines, a statement suggests
06 May 2025 - 09:22
UPDATED 06 May 2025 - 18:36
Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti have agreed to pause discussions over what would have been Africa’s largest gold mine after reaching a stalemate with Ghanaian authorities.
A statement on Tuesday suggested that Ghana’s government failed to endorse the group’s proposed joint venture to combine their Iduapriem and Tarkwa gold mines in the country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.