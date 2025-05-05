Companies / Mining

NEW LEADER

WATCH: Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser unpacks R44bn Gold Road deal

Business Day TV speaks to Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields

05 May 2025 - 19:11
Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/MARTIN RHODES
Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/MARTIN RHODES

SA miner Gold Fields is set to buy Gold Road Resources in a deal that values the Australian miner’s equity at about R44bn. The move will allow Gold Fields to consolidate ownership over the Gruyere gold mine in Western Australia, which it operates under a joint venture with Gold Road. To discuss the significance of the deal, Business Day TV spoke to Gold Fields’ CEO, Mike Fraser.

