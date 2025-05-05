Harmony’s cash piles up as gold price rallies
SA's largest gold producer by volume reports 49% surge in net cash position to R10.8bn
05 May 2025 - 18:10
Harmony Gold’s investors, fresh from getting a record interim dividend, are set for more goods after the company reported a surge in revenue in the nine months ended March as the gold rally adds glitter to the group’s performance.
The company, SA’s largest gold producer by volume, said in a trading update on Monday that gold revenue increased in the period under review to R50.9bn, while its net cash position surged 49% to R10.8bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.