Gold Fields to acquire Gold Road Resources for R44bn
Gold Road’s board has unanimously recommended Gold Fields’ sweetened offer
05 May 2025 - 08:40
Gold Fields is to acquire Gold Road Resources in a deal that values the Australian miner’s equity at A$3.7bn (R44bn), it announced on Monday.
Gold Road’s board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the transaction, “in the absence of a superior proposal” and subject to an independent expert concluding that it was in the best interests of Gold Road shareholders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.