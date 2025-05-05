Gold Fields expands empire with second mega-deal in six months
Australian miner Gold Road’s board unanimously recommends sweetened offer
05 May 2025 - 08:40
UPDATED 05 May 2025 - 23:32
Gold Fields is on the verge of completing another mega-transaction — its second deal in a space of six months — taking its total merger and acquisitions to nearly R70bn.
The company said on Monday it had made progress in its hot pursuit of Australian gold miner Gold Road Resources in a deal valued at A$3.7bn (R44bn), with more consolidation in the gold mining sector on the cards — fuelled by record gold prices...
