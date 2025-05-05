Chinese state-owned PGM miner put on notice by JSE
Bourse sets end of May as deadline for Wesizwe annual report to be filed
05 May 2025 - 05:00
Cash-strapped Wesizwe Platinum, whose “going concern” status remains in limbo, is facing a possible suspension in the trade of its shares by the JSE after its failure to furnish its annual report on time.
The Chinese state-owned company was put on notice on Friday for not submitting its annual report within the four months set out in the bourse’s listing requirements...
