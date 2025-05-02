Gold Fields confirms another round of talks with Gold Road Resources
The miner initially made a proposal in March, but Gold Road’s board rejected it
02 May 2025 - 11:01
Gold Fields has confirmed it is in active discussions with Australian miner Gold Road Resources, regarding a proposal to acquire 100% of Gold Road by way of an Australian scheme of arrangement.
Gold Fields issued the confirmation on Friday in response to recent media speculation and the trading halt announced on Friday by Gold Road in relation to a potential change of control transaction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.