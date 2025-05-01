Companies / Mining

Rio Tinto shareholders reject dual-listed structure review

Activist investor wants company to unify into a single holding company in Australia

01 May 2025 - 12:38
by Melanie Burton and Clara Denina
A view shows the Rio Tinto logo in Perth, Australia on April 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Christine Chen/File Photo
Melbourne/London — Rio Tinto said on Thursday that more than 80% of its shareholders had voted against a review of the mining company's dual-listed structure, in line with its board’s recommendations.

The mining giant said 19.35% of shareholders had voted for the motion, just shy of the 20% threshold that would have required it to consult more widely with shareholders under UK regulations.

The motion was put forward by London-based activist investor Palliser Capital. It wants Rio Tinto, which is listed in London and in Sydney, to unify into a single holding company in Australia.

“Rio Tinto will continue to engage with our shareholders and will carefully consider the feedback provided,” the company said in a statement.

Palliser has argued that doing away with the structure could unlock $28bn in value for holders of Rio Tinto’s London shares.

Holders of its Australian stock voted on Thursday and holders of its UK shares voted at the London AGM on April 3.

The London listing comprises about 77% of Rio Tinto’s investor base, but the Australian-listed shares are trading at a premium of about 25%, partly due to tax advantages available to Australian shareholders.

Rio Tinto’s board had unanimously recommended voting against the resolution, citing tax considerations and saying that a unified listing is not required to provide it with strategic flexibility.

Palliser’s motion was backed by influential proxy adviser firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis and more than 100 other shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management.

Rival BHP ended a similar dual-listed structure in 2022 and now has a primary listing in Australia, six years after activist investor Elliott began its campaign for a single listing. 

Reuters

BHP’s copper output jumps 10%

Amid policy uncertainty and tariff wars, BHP is pinning hopes on a shake-up in China’s economy
Companies
2 weeks ago

Mining industry ripe for consolidation as Chinese growth slows

With trade wars triggered by tariffs, miners are thinking more about creating value and strength through scale
World
4 weeks ago

Orion Minerals CEO Errol Smart steps down

Smart will be succeeded Anthony Lennox, who has been a nonexecutive director of the company
Companies
4 weeks ago
