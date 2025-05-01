AngloGold exits Ivory Coast projects to focus on US portfolio
Aussie deal, valued at up to R3.4bn, involves the sale of the Doropo and Archean-Birimian Contact projects
01 May 2025 - 16:15
AngloGold Ashanti has agreed to divest its stakes in two gold projects in Ivory Coast to Australian-listed Resolute Mining as it pivots its attention to its US portfolio.
The deal, valued at up to $185m (R3.4bn), involves the sale of the Doropo and Archean-Birimian Contact (ABC) projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.