MC Mining reports mixed results as Makhado project advances
The company says Makhado in Limpopo remains on track for commissioning in December
30 April 2025 - 15:38
MC Mining reported a mixed performance for the quarter to end-March, with its Makhado project progressing well towards commissioning, while the Uitkomst steelmaking coal colliery faced challenges.
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said Makhado, a hard coking and thermal coal project in Limpopo, remained on track for commissioning in December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.