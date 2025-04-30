Glencore cuts thermal coal guidance amid price pressure
Thermal coal prices fell in 2024 as global energy markets continued to normalise from the supply issues caused by geopolitical conflict
30 April 2025 - 11:17
Diversified miner Glencore has narrowed its full-year coal production guidance, reflecting concern about the outlook for seaborn thermal coal prices.
The price of coal has slumped by nearly a quarter since the start of the year as trade wars, policy uncertainty and investment in renewable energy weigh on demand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.