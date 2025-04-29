Sibanye sends SOS to NPA over illegal mining
Company calls for legislation to deter unlicensed miners and regulate the artisanal sector
30 April 2025 - 05:00
Sibanye-Stillwater has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to clamp down on illegal mining, which it says is harming investment prospects.
The group witnessed its highest number of illegal mining incidents in more than a decade last year, with 540 incidents and 1,487 arrests recorded at its SA gold operations. ..
