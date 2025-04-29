Orion upbeat on new mine developments
The company aims to transition to a developer and operating mining company by late 2026
29 April 2025 - 14:24
Mining exploration group Orion Minerals is upbeat about the prospects for its SA mine development projects, which the company hopes will allow it to start selling copper by next year.
In a trading update on Tuesday, Orion published feasibility studies for its Prieska Copper Zinc Mine (PCZM), the group’s flagship project and the first mine it plans to develop in SA, and its Flat Mines operation, the first mine to be developed at its Okiep Copper Project...
